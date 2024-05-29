Video: Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney on giving back to the kids at Prisma Health Children's Hospital-Upstate

Chicago area high school track star runs away from competition on national stage Some of the best high school athletes in Illinois are chasing gold at Eastern Illinois University this weekend, and one runner from Aurora Central Catholic is no stranger to the top of the podium. Patrick Hilby is one of the best high school runners in the country, especially in the 800-meter run. The senior and Wisconsin commit is chasing another win at the IHSA state meet, which would go nice with some of the other victories that are already on his resume.

