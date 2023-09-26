Video: What Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney thinks of Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader
What Clemson football Coach Dabo Swinney thinks of Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader as the Tigers prepare to play the Orangemen
What Clemson football Coach Dabo Swinney thinks of Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader as the Tigers prepare to play the Orangemen
Jonathan Weitz was the backup kicker for the past three seasons but wasn't on the roster to start 2023.
Most of the college football world has turned to the transfer portal for help, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has not.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Head coach Robert Saleh reiterated Monday that Wilson will remain the Jets' starting quarterback.
Jake Dickert misquoted Corso's remarks on "College GameDay" after Washington State beat Oregon State.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski audits target shares after three weeks of the NFL season.
College football continues to deliver massive television ratings, and Deion Sanders and Colorado have played a major role.
Charles McDonald is joined by Next Gen Stats' Keegan Abdoo to break down why some teams look like they're playing on All-Madden difficulty through three weeks of the NFL season. But first, the duo jump around the funniest stories to come out of the weekend, including the hysteria around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (and her chicken fingers), the comically low ticket prices for the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos game this weekend and Josh McDaniels' awful field goal decision on Sunday night. Next, Charles and Keegan give their biggest takeaways from Week 3. Keegan explains Next Gen Stats' new metric pressure probability and how it tied into the high number of blowouts this week, Charles highlights the Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud and the duo discuss the Miami Dolphins' high-flying offense scoring 70 points. Later, Charles and Keegan discuss the teams who look like they're playing on All-Madden difficulty and why: the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Renee Miller breaks down some of the QB surprises — good and bad — this season and what we can trust going forward.
We don't have a definitive timeline for Bronny's return, but his coach is encouraged by his progress.
The CFP Management Committee is exploring a change to the playoff model, but it faces many hurdles — including how to handle the Pac-12 in its final days.
How exactly did the Dolphins make a fellow professional football team look like an early season FCS opponent?
How often do you get a chance to add a player who just rushed for 200-plus yards off the waiver wire? Well, this is one of those weeks.
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and boy there is quite a bit of panic after Week 3. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens do their best to react to everyone's submissions. Behrens also provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 4.
Namath didn't mince words while also targeting head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.
The Jets are sticking with Zach Wilson at quarterback for their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kerr plans to try out different lineups in the preseason and didn't rule out a starting role for Paul.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football's doubleheader game tonight.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.