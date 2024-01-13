Video: Clemson basketball Coach Brad Brownell and players after win over Boston College
Clemson basketball Coach Brad Brownell, Joe Girard III, and PJ Hall talk about what happened to break a three game skid with a win over Boston College
Texans QB C.J. Stroud is just 22 and starting his first career playoff game. Browns QB Joe Flacco is 38 and starting his 16th career playoff game.
A pair of pick 6s blew the game open for the Texans in the second half.
Ward spent two seasons at Washington State and announced on Jan. 1 that he wouldn't use his last year of eligibility.
C.J. Stroud's record-setting rookie season continues on.
The Chiefs and Dolphins will be playing in frigid temperatures.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for wild-card weekend.
The forecast called for 40-mph winds for the early Sunday game.
No, The Beatles didn't arrive in Tuscaloosa Friday night. That was Kalen DeBoer.
The former Alabama QB was as surprised as anyone.
The apparent commitment to UCF comes only four days after Williams parted with the University of Memphis and entered the transfer portal.
A partnership would streamline distribution of the league's game broadcasts while further muddying the waters of ESPN's role in covering the NFL as an objective journalistic enterprise.
You can attend Saturday's Dolphins-Chiefs playoff game for just $50, but be prepared for brutally cold conditions.
The bulk of the players on this week's list of priority pickups should be available in the majority of hoops leagues.
The Clippers are scheduled to move into Intuit Arena next season.
Carroll's comments Friday further suggest that the decision to end his tenure as Seahawks coach was not mutual.
There are several well known and some very low-rostered players available to enhance your roster.
The Bills' home game on Sunday will be impacted by weather.
"I felt like I could have done a better job if I was younger," the former Alabama coach said.
The 2024 Olympics provide a major exposure opportunity for the NBA.