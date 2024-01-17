Video: Clemson basketball Coach Brad Brownell after 2OT game with Georgia Tech
Arizona has now lost two of its last three games since it reached No. 1 in the polls earlier this month.
Nate Oats shoved Missouri forward Aidan Shaw in the chest and yelled at him during a brief altercation on Tuesday night, but wasn’t penalized.
Pete Carroll spoke directly with the ownership about coaches when he was at the helm.
Embiid broke a fourth-quarter tie with a personal 10-0 run that put the game out of Denver's reach.
Winter weather's in the forecast again in Buffalo as the Bills prepare to host another playoff game.
Make your fantasy roster more ready for the stretch run by bringing in or shipping out any of these five players.
Are you ready to cut bait? When making additions to amp up your roster, consider saying goodbye to these five players.
Cast off in the trade for Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff has emerged as Detroit's unquestioned leader.
Brennan has led San Jose State to three bowl games over the past four seasons.
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on Super Wild Card Weekend before ranking the top four remaining offensive and defensive units in the NFL playoffs ahead of the Divisional Round. Charles and Nate start off with their thoughts on last weekend's games, including what's wrong with the Philadelphia Eagles and what's next for QB Jalen Hurts, what happened to the Dallas Cowboys and how much Dak Prescott is to blame and Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers coming alive. Next, Charles gives his thoughts on the rumors that Bill Belichick could be the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and why Arthur Blank seems so set on bringing in the legendary head coach. Charles and Nate spend the second half of the show ranking the top offenses and defenses left in the playoffs. Things are more clear-cut on defense, as both agree on the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Offense is where things get tough, as almost every team has an argument, but the duo agree that the San Francisco 49ers are the top unit and disagree from there.
Twenty-four consecutive NCAA tournament bids is college basketball’s third-longest active streak, behind only Kansas and Michigan State.
The Eagles have been quick to part with coaches in the past, even after recent success. After Philly's stunning, late-season collapse, anything is on the table.
While Jones takes his time with McCarthy’s future, the rest of the league is moving swiftly with interviews that could quickly impact the number of options available to the Cowboys.
Tomlin was in no mood to talk about his future after Pittsburgh's playoff loss.
The Buccaneers had a thorough win over a flailing Eagles team.
The Bucs are coming into this game with great vibes. The Eagles, not so much.
The "Brotherly Shove" is as close to a guaranteed thing as there is in football.
Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park offers the Bills a home-field advantage that they’ll finally be able to use against their most important rival.
Draymond Green missed 16 games after striking Jusuf Nurkić in the head last month, which led to his second suspension this season.
Ten teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 lost at least one game, including two of the three final undefeated teams that were ranked in the top five.