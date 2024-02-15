Video: Clemson basketball Coach Brad Brownell and players after Miami win
Clemson basketball Coach Brad Brownell, players Chase Hunter, Jack Clark, and Miami Coach Jim Larrañaga after game in Clemson. Clemson won 77-60.
Clemson improved to 2-60 all time in road games against North Carolina.
Associate head coach Jake Diebler will be the the Buckeyes' interim coach for remainder of the season.
Blaney is the No. 6 favorite for the 2024 Cup Series title.
The Pistons-Suns pregame got heated.
Caitlin Clark is about to become the leading scorer in NCAA women's history, but she has a ways to go to overtake Grace Beyer as women's college basketball's active leading scorer at any level.
Instead of a day of celebration, Kansas City's Super Bowl parade is now one of fear and division.
"We want them to have the ball," Kelce said. "They want it, they can have it."
When a star enters a slump it offers the perfect time to try to trade for him in fantasy hockey. Check out our suggestions.
Wilks lasted one season as the team's defensive coordinator.
The Warriors reportedly approached the Lakers about the possibility of trading for James at the deadline — and it makes sense.
Spags just helped the Chiefs win their third Super Bowl in five years,
North Carolina beat Syracuse by 36 in January.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend of the show Justis Mosqueda to look back on Super Bowl LVIII and discuss Charles' time in Las Vegas and at the game, how the Kansas City Chiefs game-planned to beat the San Francisco 49ers, how we should view the Chiefs dynasty and much more. Later in the show, Charles and Justis team up to answer questions from listeners on the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft (Drake Maye QB1?), the future of the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams, Jordan Love and more.
There have only been six successful protests in NBA history.
The gap between the major conferences and all others has existed for decades, but now there are cracks forming within that top tier of conferences — and those cracks could lead to major changes for the college football and basketball postseasons.
Nate Tice's special edition of The Overhang looks at the film and pinpoints several key areas where the Chiefs won the game, including Trent McDuffie and the DBs going supernova.
Football isn’t the centerpiece of the Super Bowl, it’s one of a hundred possible stops on the week’s itinerary.
Both Jalen Brunson and Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau were stunned after a foul was called at the buzzer.
Corn dog strikes again, one year after the Chiefs used it twice to beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs’ overtime win against the 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday night averaged more than 123 million viewers, which set a new American record.