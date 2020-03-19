Christian Pulisic is continuing his comeback from injury and he’s shared a video of his home workouts.

However, the USMNT and Chelsea star will be the first to admit that this particular skill wasn’t one of his best.

Pulisic, 21, shared a video of himself juggling a ball in his backyard in England and he then attempted a trick which went wrong and ended up with him flat on his backside.

Christian Pulisic posted the video on his own social media accounts and it is great to see him smiling, back in training and having a little fun in these uncertain times, especially as he’s missed so much time with injuries over the past few months.

With the Premier League season now suspended until April 30 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pulisic will be stepping up his recovery in the coming weeks and with the news that the 2019-20 season has been ‘extended indefinitely’ past the previous June 1 deadline, he will likely get plenty of minutes for Chelsea in the final months of the season.

Here is the video of Pulisic flicking the ball up but then landing on it and although Chelsea and USMNT fans will have had their hearts in their mouth for a second, his smile was reassuring as everything was just fine.





VIDEO: Christian Pulisic’s failed trick goes viral originally appeared on NBCSports.com