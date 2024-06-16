Video: Christian Eriksen scores beautifully constructed goal with half-volley finish

Denmark are in front! 1,100 days after being brought back to life, Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is on the scoresheet at a European Championship.

Eriksen was in the right place at the right time to score Denmark’s first goal at Euro 2024.

The Danes currently lead Slovenia 1-0 after Eriksen’s 17th-minute opener, which was a beautifully constructed goal.

It was sensational stuff from Eriksen, who took Jonas Wind’s flick on his chest, before finding the far corner on the half-volley.

Footage courtesy of RTE

Eriksen wheeled away to celebrate with the Danish contingent at the far end.

It’s nothing less than Denmark deserve. They’ve been the better side since the start of the game.

Fellow United star Rasmus Hojlund will be hoping to get on the scoresheet with his first goal at a European Championship.

