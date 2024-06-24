(Video) Chelsea youngster with point to prove working hard ahead of new season

Chelsea youngster Omari Hutchinson has been putting in the hard work ahead of the new season as he looks to stake a claim for a place in Enzo Maresca’s first team squad.

Hutchinson joined Chelsea on a free transfer from rivals Arsenal back in 2022, and started off in the club’s youth sides where he impressed and eventually went on to make two appearances for the first team under Graham Potter.

The 20-year-old was sent on loan to Championship side Ipswich Town last season, where after initially starting on the bench he established himself as a key player for the Tractor Boys as they won promotion to the Premier League.

The winger has now returned to Chelsea, with the club exercising an option to extend his contract to 2026, but it remains unclear what their plans are for Hutchinson.

There is plenty of interest in him with the likes of Ipswich, Stuttgart, Ajax and Feyenoord all understood to be keen on the Jamaica international.

Reports had suggested Chelsea wouldn’t be open to another loan, and would only entertain a permanent sale with the club believed to want around £25m.

Having missed out on Michael Olise, it appears there could be an option for Hutchinson to compete with Noni Madueke on the right hand side, although the imminent arrival of Omari Kellyman could put pay to that.

Either way Hutchinson deserves a chance to show what he can do in pre-season before any final decision on his future is taken.

