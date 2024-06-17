(Video) Chelsea teenage sensation stars on international duty

Chelsea may not be back in action until August but plenty of the club’s stars are in action over the summer with two international tournaments taking place.

The Euros have already started, whilst the Copa America gets underway this week where Moises Caicedo, Kendry Paez and Enzo Fernandez will all feature.

Teenage sensation Paez will join the Blues in 2025 when he turns 18, and the youngster once again impressed as Ecuador beat Honduras 2-1 in their final warm up game.

There’s a lot of hype surrounding Paez and rightly so given he’s already a full Ecuador international at just 17 years old, and is delivering regular performances of the highest level.

The attacking midfielder provided the assist for the winning goal, and posted some brilliant stats:

He played the full 90 minutes, had 76 touches of the ball, completed 53/57 passes, provided one assist, played four key passes, created one big chance , completed 3/4 long balls and 3/4 dribbles, whilst also winning 7/12 of his duels.

With performances like this you can see why Chelsea fans are excited for his arrival.

Watch Paez provide the match winning assist for Ecuador