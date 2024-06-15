(Video) Chelsea star keeps fit in unique way on holiday

The summer represents a chance for those not involved in the European Championships or Copa America to rest and regroup ahead of the new season.

Chelsea will have eight players in action at the Euros and a further three representing their countries at the Copa America, which leaves a large number of the first team squad with some time off.

As is the norm Chelsea’s stars have been jetting off on holiday to warmer climates to enjoy a much needed break ahead of the new campaign.

Just because there isn’t any football doesn’t mean the players are taking it easy, and fan favourite Trevoh Chalobah, who the club are trying to sell has been keeping himself fit in a unique way.

Chelsea fans will be hoping Chalobah, who has four years remaining on his contract at the club stays this summer as he has shown himself to be a player of real quality, plus it would save the Blues from likely having to spend a large sum on bringing another centre back in.

The 24-year-old has been recorded on the beach keeping fit in a unique way as he tests his reactions by moving quickly in different directions to try and catch tennis balls.

Watch Chalobah keep himself fit on holiday