(Video): The Chelsea star with “Brazilian flair” according to World Cup winner

Roberto Carlos is on what appears to be a never ending promo tour. Sometimes it’s hard to remember exactly what he’s promoting.

Today he was asked on a 5 a side pitch somewhere about which English players have “Brazilian flair.”

He named one – or rather got someone off camera remind him of one – who plays for Chelsea. You can surely guess who.

You can see Carlos’s response in the clip embedded here:

It’s a great choice, let’s face it. In terms of pure flair, there’s been nobody on Palmer’s level since Eden Hazard, another Blue we’re sure would have been referenced as a Brazilian, at least spiritually speaking.

It’s not just goals assists and silky touches, it’s also just his general elegance and creativity between the lines. Let’s hope that he gets the chance to show England fans just how good he is in Germany in a couple of weeks.