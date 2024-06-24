(Video): New Chelsea signing scores second goal in four matches as excitement grows

One new Chelsea signing has scored his second goal in four matches as excitement grows for his pending arrival to Stamford Bridge.

I feel like Chelsea fans have needed something to be excited about this week and in recent days really after some underwhelming transfer rumours and also losing out to the signing of Michael Olise that looked destined to happen.

I guess that is why Chelsea decided to announce the signing of winger Estevao Willian from Palmeiras over the weekend, with the teenager set to arrive next summer when he turns 18. There’s a lot of excitement in world football about the rising star, and he’s now scored his second goal in four games for his club.

A smart finish

As you can see above, not only did he pull off the Cole Palmer ‘cold’ celebration when he scored, he also provided a very tidy little finish with his left foot hitting it across the goal and into the corner!