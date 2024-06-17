(Video): Chelsea player is ‘untouchable’ after constant rumours of interest this window

One Chelsea player has been labelled as ‘untouchable’ by a reporter late last night after more rumours of interest have come out this week.

Fabrizio Romano has put his latest transfer video out, and the expert has been speaking about a couple of Chelsea situations.

We have heard constant noise from one German source in particular who is known to be very close to Bayern Munich, suggesting that they are interested in signing Chelsea centre back Levi Colwill, noise that has often been shut down by Chelsea through media outlets.

But the noise continues, as does the shutdowns!

Colwill is untouchable

In his latest YouTube video, as in full above, Romano says: “The position remains clear for Chelsea, Levi Colwill is UNTOUCHABLE! Crucial player and staying. If anything was to happen

“Levi would have to tell the club that he wants to go, but at the moment Chelsea have no message from the player.”