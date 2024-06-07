(Video): New Chelsea player shows he has two things team desperately need in first interview

(Video): New Chelsea player shows he has two things team desperately need in first interview

The signing of Tosin Adarabioyo was confirmed by Chelsea this morning, and they had some behind the the scenes content ready to go right away.

We have to say, while you can only tell so much from these promo interviews, Adarabioyo shows more personality in 5 minutes than some players end up showing in 5 years.

We love the way his answer to what he’s going to do tonight is “chill,” and that he instantly fires back the same question at his interrogator. It’s both polite and confident, which seems to be the overall vibe we get from Tosin.

This team has lacked height and leadership – and it looks like our new signing is going to bring both of them to the table. Of course he will be judged on what he produces on the pitch, but we already see some of the things we wanted from an experienced Premier League player here.

You can see his full interview in the clip embedded here: