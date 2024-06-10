(Video): Chelsea player looks sharp on injury return first time since surgery

There was some football played last night and not just Soccer Aid at Stamford Bridge that saw the return of some Chelsea legends on familiar turf.

There was some international friendlies on as well and quite a significant moment for one Chelsea player over night.

Argentina beat Ecuador 1-0 in a friendly match, and in the second half, midfielder Enzo Fernandez made a substitute appearance.

First game back since surgery

Enzo Fernández vs Ecuador pic.twitter.com/n830B2k50V — Enzo (@enzofiles) June 10, 2024

Enzo missed the end of the season with Chelsea due to having surgery on a hernia injury that he had been battling with for most of the season.

As you can see in the footage above, Enzo looks sharp on his return and it is very positive to see him make an appearance again and we can stay hopeful that he stays fit over the summer and is in top condition to begin another season with Chelsea moving into pre-season and beyond.