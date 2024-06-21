(Video): Chelsea player’s highlights reel in Euros game sends message to Enzo Maresca

It’s never good to judge a player off one two-minute highlights reel of course, but if like me you watched the whole game, you would have been hugely impressed with one Chelsea player yesterday.

As an Englishman I am choosing to ignore the antics going on with Gareth Southgate ignoring Cole Palmer right now, and focusing on a very good performance yesterday.

Marc Cucurella has perhaps sent a message to his new head coach at Chelsea, Enzo Maresca, as well as the Blues owners with his superb performance for Spain yesterday to help them beat Italy 1-0 at the Euros.

Question marks over his Chelsea future

There has been question marks over Cucurella’s Chelsea future, with him expected to be one who could be sold this summer. But with performances like this, above maybe he plays his way back into the long-term plans of the club?

Stranger things have happened!