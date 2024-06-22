(Video) Chelsea outcast working hard ahead of new season

Chelsea’s forgotten man Malang Sarr has taken to social media to show the hard work he is putting in ahead of the new season.

Sarr didn’t feature at all last season and was exiled from all first team activities and was often seen training with the Chelsea youth teams.

The 25-year-old joined the Blues on a free transfer from French side Nice back in 2020, and has had loan spells at Monaco and Porto during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Sarr, who has made 21 appearances for Chelsea hasn’t appeared for the club since the 2021/2022 campaign where he was part of the squad that won the Club World Cup.

Chelsea will surely find a new home for Sarr this summer, who still has two years remaining on his contract believed to worth around £100,000 per week.

Despite not playing at all last season Sarr has been hard at work in the close season and has taken to Instagram to show off his preparations for the new season as he looks to impress any potential suitors.

Watch Sarr training ahead of the new season