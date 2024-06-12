(Video) – Chelsea legend shares honest opinion on Enzo Maresca

Chelsea’s appointment of Enzo Maresca as their new head coach certainly raised a few eyebrows, and it’s no doubt a huge gamble on the club’s behalf.

Maresca, who led Leicester City to the Championship title last season has signed a five year contract at Stamford Bridge, and will be tasked with bringing silverware to the club and getting the Blues back into the Champions League.

It’s a brilliant opportunity for the Italian to manage a huge club so early in his managerial career, but if it’s to work out Chelsea’s ownership and fans must be patient with the 44-year-old.

Club legend Cech who is no stranger to the pressure and expectation at Chelsea having had a decorated career as a player in west London, as well as being the club’s technical and performance advisor feels it’s a big step up for Maresca.

Cech thinks that despite Maresca’s experience as an assistant at Manchester City stepping into the top job at Chelsea will be a different story.

It will be fascinating to see how Maresca does and how long it takes him to implement his style of play, but it’s hard to predict how Chelsea will do next season as they are taking a big step into the unknown.

Watch Petr Cech share his thoughts on Enzo Maresca