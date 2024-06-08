(Video) Chelsea legend receives heroes welcome at new club

Chelsea legend Thiago Silva received a heroes welcome on his return to former club Fluminense following his departure from the Blues.

Silva left Chelsea at the end of the season following four years at Stamford Bridge, and won the Champions League, Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup during his time in west London.

The 39-year-old embraced everything it meant to be Chelsea and play for the club as he created a bond with the club’s supporters that will last forever.

The Brazilian gave an emotional speech on the pitch after the last game of the season against Bournemouth and vowed to return to the club one day.

Silva has returned to Brazil to finish his career at Fluminense, the club where his career began, and has signed a two year deal.

The veteran defender received a heroes welcome as he took to the pitch at the club’s famous Maracana stadium, with fireworks going off and thousands of fans packed into the stands to applaud the return of one of their heroes.

Watch Silva receive a heroes welcome