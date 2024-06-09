(Video): Chelsea icon nets near post free kick to get the Bridge cheering

It was a pretty glorious day at Stamford Bridge, with all the stars coming out to play at Soccer Aid, with legends and celebrities all over.

England were the big winners of the game, but perhaps the favourite moment for fans in the stadium was something former Chelsea man Eden Hazard did.

He had them on their feet a few times, but his free kick, chipped in to the near post, was a lovely moment in particular, as you’d expect, he was instantly mobbed by his adoring teammates.

We saw that a few times over the years – what we’d give for another player like that. We really hope we have one in Cole Palmer now. He’s a different player, but he seems to have that same touch of magic and that same decisive streak.

You can see the free kick in the clip embedded here: