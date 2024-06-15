(Video) Chelsea ace shows off incredible range of passing on international duty

Whilst club football may have taken a back seat until August there are plenty of Chelsea stars in action over the summer.

With both the European Championships and Copa America taking place over June and July a number of Chelsea players will be representing their countries, and hoping for success on the international stage.

Whilst the Euros are already up and running the Copa America doesn’t start until June 20th, where Chelsea stars Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Kendry Paez will all be in action.

Fernandez, who missed the final six games of the season after undergoing surgery on a hernia issue impressed on his return to action for Argentina against Ecuador on June 10th, and he was back at it again on Friday night against Guatemala.

More Stories / Latest News

(Video) Chelsea ace shows off incredible range of passing on international duty

15th Jun 2024, 08:32am

Chelsea unsure on £40m transfer due to wage demands and attitude concerns

15th Jun 2024, 08:02am

Club legend outlines what would represent success for Enzo Maresca next season

15th Jun 2024, 07:28am

Fernandez played a key role in one of Lautaro Martinez’s goals as he started the move by playing a cross field ball to Angel Di Maria before continuing his run to the edge of the box and playing a sublime pass into Lionel Messi who played it across to Martinez for a simple tap in.

Chelsea fans will de desperate to see Fernandez at his best next season and he will no doubt have a key role to play under Enzo Maresca.

Watch Enzo Fernandez play two superb passes