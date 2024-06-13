(Video) – Chelsea ace pulls off stunning pass on international duty

Chelsea might not be back in action until late July when they head off to America for their pre-season tour, but plenty of players are in action on the international stage.

There are two major tournaments this summer with the Euros in Germany and the Copa America taking place in the United States.

The likes of Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, Enzo Fernandez, Marc Cucurella, Kendry Paez, Mykhailo Mudyrk and Moises Caicedo will all be in action as they aim for international success.

Caciedo has been in action for Ecuador who have been playing some friendlies as they continue their preparations for the Copa America.

The 22-year-old initially struggled following his British record transfer from Brighton last summer, but started to find his feet and put in some really impressive performances in the second half of the season, including a goal of the season contender against Bournemouth on the final day.

Caicedo was in action on Wednesday night against Bolivia, and a pass he played with the outside of his foot within four minutes of coming on which led to Ecuador winning a penalty has got Chelsea fans singing his praises.

Watch Caicedo plays stunning trivela pass