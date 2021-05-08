Video: Carlston Harris puts Christian Aguilera to sleep with anaconda choke, makes history

Carlston Harris made UFC history in his first bout with the promotion.

The welterweight submitted Christian Aguilera in the opening bout of UFC on ESPN 24 on Saturday. Harris (16-4 MMA, 1-0 UFC) choked Aguilera unconscious at the 2:52 mark of the first round to become the first fighter from Guyana to win in the UFC.

Harris picked up the win with an anaconda choke, making him just the 19th fighter in UFC history with that finish. The end came after Aguilera tried to take him down against the fence. The 33-year-old Harris defended the takedown by snapping Aguilera down, locked in the choke, and sat back to put Aguilera out.

With the result, Harris is now on a four-fight winning streak and 9-1 in his past 10 bouts. Prior to joining the UFC, Harris was competing in notable promotions such as Shooto Brazil and Brave FC.

