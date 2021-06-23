VIDEO: Calamitous Dubravka own goal; Lewandowski horror miss

A calamitous Martin Dubravka own goal and a horror miss by Robert Lewandowski are two videos they will never want to see again.

But these incidents will be replayed over and over and over, as the Group E finale at EURO 2020 delivered two memorable moments.

For all the wrong reasons.

We have seen pretty much everything over the years at all levels of the game, but these mistakes from Dubravka and Lewandowski are two of the most unbelievable ones and they happened in the space of a few minutes.

Newcastle goalkeeper Dubravka stood tall for Slovakia as he saved a penalty kick early on, but he then made a huge error to hand Spain the lead.

A shot hit the bar and looped up into the air, then Dubravka slapped the ball into his own net instead of tipping it over as Spain took the lead in extraordinary circumstances.

🤯 An own goal by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who had just saved a penalty kick, puts Spain ahead against Slovakia. An awful moment for Dubravka, as he slaps the ball into his own net. #SVK 0-1 #ESP #EURO2020 🎥 @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/R3OF4VqcYP — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) June 23, 2021

Lewandowski somehow hits the bar twice from close range

Robert Lewandowski somehow hit the crossbar with two headers from close range, the second from two yards out, as Poland couldn’t believe they hadn’t equalized against Sweden.

We are talking about Lewandowski, the man who just had the most prolific season in Bundesliga history in Germany for Bayern Munich.

This can happen to anyone, but the fact that it happened to one of the most clinical finishers on the planet, if not the most clinical, was shocking.

Everyone in Poland, and beyond, is still scratching their heads as to how Lewandowski failed to score this.

😱 If I had to pick the least likely player in the world for this to happen to, it would be Robert Lewandowski. #SWE 1-0 #POL #EURO2020 🎥 @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/DFpyI3cCi6 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) June 23, 2021

