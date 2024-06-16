Video: Buffon congratulates Italy players after 2-1 victory over Albania

The Italy squad were welcomed back into the dressing room by a proud Gianluigi Buffon after Saturday night’s 2-1 victory over Albania in the Azzurri’s opening game of EURO 2024 in Germany.

The national team released behind-the-scenes footage of the post-match reaction on social media on Sunday morning.

Captain Gianluigi Donnarumma was among the first to be greeted by Buffon after heading down the tunnel. He was closely followed by starters Davide Frattesi, Gianluca Scamacca, Jorginho, Lorenzo Pellegrini and plenty of other squad members.

As third place will be enough to qualify for the knock-out rounds in four out of the six groups at EURO 2024, three points puts Italy in a strong position already.

They will still have to do battle with both Spain and Croatia over the next eight days in what some have labelled the toughest group in the tournament.

Italy dressing room reaction