Video: Buchnevich beats Chara for sick Rangers goal

Zdeno Chara is no longer at the (arguably) generational level he enjoyed at the peak of his career, but he’s still a bedrock defenseman for the Boston Bruins.

With that in mind, making him look hapless remains quite a feat, and New York Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich did just that tonight. The youngster put some serious moves on Tuukka Rask as well to score a legitimate highlight reel goal.

The Rangers are shooting for a fifth consecutive win tonight, and their young scorers are leading the way so far. Jimmy Vesey scored two “greasy” goals himself in the opening frame, with Buchnevich collecting an assist on one of those tallies.





Considering Alain Vigneault’s ups and downs with young players, it would be awfully amusing if players like Buchnevich find a way to save his job, wouldn’t it?

The Rangers have tallied at least three goals in nine of the last 11 games, and have recorded seven goals over their last two periods. — NYR Stats & Info (@NYRStatsInfo) November 9, 2017





—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.



