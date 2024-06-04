Video: Bruno Fernandes scores his second of the night with a tidy finish to make it 4-2 vs Finland

Bruno Fernandes is on the scoresheet twice for his nation tonight as Portugal play out the first of two warm-up friendlies before jetting off to Germany.

The Manchester United skipper replaced Joao Palhinha in the 46th minute against Finland, and it took him just nine minutes before he extended Portugal’s lead to 3-0 with a superb volley.

Two quickfire goals from the away side had Finland eyeing up the prospect of an unexpected comeback until Fernandes completed his brace with an 84th-minute strike to seal the win for Roberto Martinez’s side.

Bruno Fernandes scores a second goal for Portugal! 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/ionqPBJ5qk — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 4, 2024

Of course, there’s nothing but pride on the line in these fixtures. However, a confidence boost before Portugal embark on their Euros campaign could do wonders.

