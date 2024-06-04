Video: Bruno Fernandes scores beautiful goal from distance vs Finland

Vamos Bruno Fernandes!

While Bruno Fernandes is being linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer, the Portuguese midfielder is not letting that affect his performance after scoring a screamer against Finland in a warm-up match ahead of the European Championships.

Portugal will travel to Germany later this month to start their Euro 2024 campaign, with their opening game against the Czech Republic kicking off on Tuesday, 18 June. Their group also consists of Turkey and Georgia.

Neither Fernandes nor Diogo Dalot started the game, but both players came off the bench at the beginning of the second half. Fulham’s Joao Palhinha made way for Fernandes and Dalot replaced Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes.

The Portuguese went in at half-time with a two-goal lead after goals from Ruben Dias and Diogo Jota.

Loading ...

Loading ...

United captain Fernandes found the back of the net less than 10 minutes after coming on the pitch and Dalot was quick to celebrate with his club and country teammate.

Bruno Fernandes scores for Portugal! 🇵🇹🚀 pic.twitter.com/XfTXtxDzIV — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 4, 2024

Footage courtesy of CMF Sports

Magnifique finition de Bruno Fernandes pour conclure une belle construction portugaise ! Suivez le match Portugal-Finlande en direct sur la chaine L’Équipe : https://t.co/bZzATUPSDj #lequipeFOOT pic.twitter.com/k13jc6uPtc — la chaine L’Équipe (@lachainelequipe) June 4, 2024

Footage courtesy of L’Equipe

Portugal were trying to dance their way into the box with some help from Dalot on the right flank before Goncalo Ramos teed the ball off to Francisco Conceicao, who found Fernandes waiting outside the box. The ball gets played backwards to the Portuguese Magnifico before he unleashes a powerful shot into the back of the net.

