Video: Browns Isaac Rochell shows fans his signing day experience

The Cleveland Browns have made a lot of moves this offseason. While many of them, especially Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper, will get a lot of mainstream attention, DE Isaac Rochell may end up being the most interesting to follow.

Rochell’s NFL career has been a success given his status as a late-round pick in 2017. Going into his sixth year in the league, Rochell played in 12 games for the Indianapolis Colts last year and all 16 games the three seasons prior with the Los Angeles Chargers. His 9.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss show his ability to make a few impact plays.

Off the field, Rochell has a huge TikTok following. He currently has over 940,000 followers on his account and over 21 million likes on his videos. His two most recent videos are related to his signing with Cleveland. First, shares the news with his wife of signing with the Browns and we see her quickly get a piece of Browns gear:

Second, he takes fans through his signing day:

Given the prevalence of social media, Rochell is likely to be a must-follow for Browns fans looking for behind-the-scenes footage of the team. Most importantly, Rochell needs to make an impact on the field but the added bonus of his video content is fun as well.