Video: Brian Kelly at Zurich, talks LSU in NFL draft

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — LSU head coach Brian Kelly again participated in the Zurich Classic Celebrity shootout for charity Tuesday at the TPC of Louisiana.

Also in the event were former Saint Deuce McAllister, current Saints Blake Grupe and Pete Werner, baseball great Roger Clemens, and ESPN’s Chris Berman.

Kelly talked about LSU’s expected three first round picks, Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers, and Brian Thomas.

