Video: Breaking down where Baker Mayfield has improved from Week 1

Baker Mayfield is looking better through the last two weeks than he did in the Week 1 loss. Thank goodness. But how exactly has Baker gotten better?

For that, we turn to our colleague at Touchdown Wire, former collegiate QB Mark Schofield. He broke down areas where he has seen the Browns quarterback improve against the Bengals in Week 2 and the Football Team in Sunday’s win.

Schofield posted a video breakdown to Twitter, and I asked him to expand upon it briefly to offer more encouraging signs from Mayfield.

“If he can settle, fight that urge to find comfort in chaos, and work through his reads like we’re seeing more of (he was better too against the Bengals) then this could work,” Schofield said.

Here’s what he saw on Sunday from Mayfield:

Taking a quick look at Baker Mayfield: *Fighting the urge to bail

*Hanging in the pocket

*Moving the chains

*Creating outside the pocket when necessary pic.twitter.com/qKqrmoxw03 — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) September 28, 2020



