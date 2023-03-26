Video: Breaking down Will Anderson vs. Darnell Wright

In conjunction with the Detroit Lions Podcast, Lions Wire contributor Scott Bischoff breaks down what he saw in the game tape in the matchup between Alabama EDGE Will Anderson and Tennessee RT Darnell Wright.

The 2022 matchup spotlights the biggest questions about Anderson as a pass rusher and the underrated talent of Wright in facing off against a player who theoretically should present a serious challenge to his skills. Tennessee won the game, 52-49, a game where the Volunteers passed for 385 yards and five TDs.

During his NFL Scouting Combine interview, Anderson called Wright the toughest player he faced. Bischoff nicely breaks down why that assessment holds true on film review.

