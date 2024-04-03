Video: What Brandon Moreno’s MMA hiatus means for UFC flyweight division

On the latest episode of “Spinning Back Clique,” the panel discusses Brandon Moreno announcing that he’s stepping away from MMA following his decision loss to Brandon Royval in February.

Moreno (21-8-2 MMA, 9-5-2 UFC), arguably the most popular name in the UFC’s flyweight division, is stepping away from the sport as he needs both a mental and physical break from fighting in the octagon. The former champ gave no timeline on a return, but he did promise he’ll eventually come back to fighting.

MMA Junkie’s Brian “Goze” Garcia, Danny Segura, Nolan King, and host “Gorgeous” George Garcia discussed Moreno’s big news and how it impacts the UFC’s flyweight division.

