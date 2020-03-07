VIDEO: Bournemouth score controversial goal at Liverpool

Bournemouth went 1-0 up in controversial fashion at Liverpool on Saturday as VAR has once again been in the headlines.

After a tough week, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool were not happy at all with the decision from the officials to allow Bournemouth to take the lead. Let’s make that clear.

Early on at Anfield a huge talking point arrived as Callum Wilson was one-on-one with Joe Gomez and pushed the Liverpool defender. Play was waved on and Bournemouth moved down the right and crossed for Wilson who finished to put them ahead.

VAR checked the goal and no foul was given as Wilson’s push on Gomez was deemed to be a fair one and wasn’t a clear and obvious error by the referee. There were plenty of other similar tussles not called during the game as the referee let a lot of challenges go but the home fans, Klopp and Liverpool’s players were not happy at all with how the game was being officiated.

Wilson in particular was being incredibly physical with Liverpool’s center backs as he was involved with several tussles with Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk.

Check out the video of the goal below to see what you think of the incident as Bournemouth took an early lead against Liverpool.

