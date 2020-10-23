This video of Boston Scott mic'd up for his game-winning touchdown is amazing

Watch Boston Scott's hilarious mic'd up reaction to his TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Boston Scott established himself as a genuine, bona fide Giants killer on Thursday night when he caught a game-winning pass from Carson Wentz on a truly fantastic play.

Scott, thrust into the Eagles' starting running back role with Miles Sanders out, had a pretty solid night, running 12 times for 46 yards and catching three passes for 46 yards and that fateful touchdown.

Eagles fans have probably been watching the play on repeat all day, from every angle possible, and here's a new one to add to the list, maybe the best yet: Boston Scott, mic'd up, for the game.

The Eagles shared a 30-second clip of Scott mic'd up, from the snap through the celebration. Just watch it:

That's the good stuff. Let's run through the highlights:

0:09: That's the sound of a 5-foot, 7-inch man hitting the accelerator.

0:14: Scott's exuberant scream, immediately after scoring a game-winning touchdown, is so satisfying. So much joy. I love it.

0:17: Either Greg Ward or Travis Fulgham yells, 'Yes sir!', directly into Scott's mic. Yes sir, indeed.

0:22: Jason Kelce to Scott: 'I owe your a**' after Kelce's personal foul moved the offense to the 18-yard line and nearly cost them the game. That's awesome.

0:26: Carson Wentz, surprisingly subdued, compliments Scott's catch and says he's proud of him. Maybe Wentz just expects this from Scott.

0:28: 'STOP PLAYING WITH ME!'

Love it all.