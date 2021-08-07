Video: Boston doctor says more rollbacks could be coming due to delta COVID-19 variant

Reuters

KAWAGOE, Japan (Reuters) -Nelly Korda won the gold medal at the Olympic women's golf on Saturday with a tense one-stroke victory to complete a United States sweep and secure another glittering prize for a royal family of sport. Japan's Mone Inami took the silver in a playoff with New Zealand's bronze medallist Lydia Ko, the home favourite bringing her proud coach to tears at Kasumigaseki Country Club. But there was no fairytale finish for India's world number 200 Aditi Ashok, who was second after the third round but ended a heart-breaking fourth having raised her country's medal hopes.