Video: Bologna stars combine for Switzerland opener against Germany

Bologna stars Remo Freuler and Dan Ndoye combined neatly to put Switzerland 1-0 up against Germany in their final group stage match at EURO 2024 on Monday night.

The Swiss punished the tournament’s hosts with a blisteringly quick attacking move, which saw Freuler put a fierce ball into the six-yard box for Ndoye to stab home on the volley at the near post.

It was Ndoye’s first ever goal for his nation on what is his 14th cap.

Bologna players combine to give Switzerland the lead