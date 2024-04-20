Video of Boeing’s Dreamliner buzzing Hilton Head’s iconic No. 18 at 2024 RBC Heritage

The humongous Dreamliner made its appearance right on cue at RBC’s Heritage Presented by Boeing on Saturday afternoon.

At 224 feet long with a wing span of 197 feet and a passenger capacity of 320, Boeing’s 787-9 is the largest airplane in the fleet of WestJet, a Calgary-based airliner. The gigantic passenger airplane is assembled in North Charleston.

This is the 13th year Boeing has been a sponsor of the PGA Tour tournament, and the flyover has become a tournament tradition and a highlight for players and fans.