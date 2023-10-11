Video: What is Bobby Green’s place in the UFC lightweight division?

Bobby Green did the unexpected this past Saturday at UFC Fight Night 229 by knocking out a ranked lightweight.

Green needed just 33 seconds to shockingly beat Grant Dawson at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas to hand him his first loss since 2016. Green now has won two fights in a row after choking out Tony Ferguson this past July, which puts him on an upward trajectory.

Given this stage of his career, what is 37-year-old Green’s place in the UFC lightweight division and what should come next? Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Mike Bohn, Farah Hannoun, and Brian “Goze” Garcia answer that with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

