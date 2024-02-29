VIDEO: Blackman girls capture Region 4-4A basketball championship
Highlights of Blackman's 41-36 win over Oakland in the Region 4-4A girls basketball championship game Wednesday.
Highlights of Blackman's 41-36 win over Oakland in the Region 4-4A girls basketball championship game Wednesday.
A group of men, presumably Oakland students, stood shirtless under one of the baskets during Saturday's game Cleveland State. By midway through the second half, many of them had shaved heads.
Clark could pass Pistol Pete in her next game.
Jim McIngvale got Houston at +750 to win the tournament.
LeBron James. Dwyane Wade. Chris Bosh. Chris Paul? The Heat nearly got them all, according to two of them.
In a scene you'd never have expected even a few years ago, Clark Hunt answered questions about the F- grade he received ... from his own team. Welcome to a new era in the NFL.
Let's dive into the nitty gritty of the best and worst of the buzziest items graded.
The NBA season is rounding toward the final month, so it's time to cut these players for the fantasy stretch run.
The $325 million man got some ugly swings in his first outing in Dodger Blue.
A call being wrong isn't enough for the NBA to grant a protest such as the Knicks'.
One of the potential models for a new College Football Playoff may be emerging.
It's the second significant raise for Leipold in the last 15 months.
ChiefsAholic faces up to 50 years in prison.
After taking a chainsaw to fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, Dalton Del Don takes his keen eye to the hitters.
While Williams' compensation is an outlier, it still shows the significant earning power college football players currently enjoy.
The longtime team principal was accused publicly of unspecified inappropriate behavior by a female employee.
The Army-Navy game’s future as a standalone event and its relevance in the CFP’s selection of the 12-team field is up in the air in this new era.
With an injury and the Trojans' struggles this season, the former top recruit's USC career hasn't gone according to plan so far. But he's now back on the court and learning to roll with the punches.
Will Ferrari, Mercedes or McLaren give Red Bull a run in 2024?
In today's edition: Pete Maravich's son on Caitlin Clark, sounding the alarm in Winnipeg, Erling Haaland won't stop scoring goals, Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft, and more.
The win keeps Nevada in the thick of the Mountain West title race.