Video: BKFC KnuckleMania 4 ceremonial weigh-ins live stream

The BKFC KnuckleMania 4 weigh-ins takes place Friday, and you can watch a live stream of the event right here on MMA Junkie beginning at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).

The ceremonial weigh-ins take place at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the same venue that hosts the event Saturday night. BKFC KnuckleMania 4, one of the promotion’s biggest cards of the year, takes place Saturday at Peacock Theater. The main card airs on fuboTV and the BKFC App.

Headlining the event is a clash between UFC veterans Mike Perry and Thiago Alves. The co-main is a title fight between BKFC heavyweight champ Mick Terrill and former two-division BKFC champ Lorenzo Hunt. In addition, another UFC veteran matchup is on the docket, a heavyweight matchup with No. 1 contender status on the line, Todd Duffee vs. Ben Rothwell.

You can watch the weigh-ins in the video above.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie