Video: BKFC 62 fighter attacks referee in dazed stupor after TKO stoppage

When referee Sam Burgos stepped in during the BKFC 62 co-main event, he ended the fight – but inadvertently started another.

Seemingly dazed from a series of punches that led to a first-round TKO stoppage, Keith Richardson (4-1) didn’t pick up on the fight being over nor who was his intended target Saturday at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

After Burgos entered the pocket to halt the action, Richardson continued to throw, only the referee was the one he aimed at instead of opponent Alberto Blas (6-0).

Burgos kept Richardson at bay, despite the confused fighter appearing to be functional in body but not mind. Burgos avoided the punches until a BKFC official wrapped up Richardson in a bear hug against the ropes.

Scary scene at BKFC 62. Keith Richardson gets TKO’d and instinctively tries to fight the referee. #BKFC62 pic.twitter.com/634dghzAFK — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) June 22, 2024

With the victory, Blas took home the promotion’s 135-pound title, while Richardson lost for the first time in bareknuckle boxing.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie