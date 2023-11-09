Video: BKFC 56 pre-fight press conference live stream (4 p.m. ET)

The BKFC 56 pre-fight press conference takes place Thursday, and you can watch a live stream of the event right here on MMA Junkie beginning at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT).

The event features seven UFC veterans on the main card and three title fights. Expected to participate in the press conference are main eventers, former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez and Mike Perry. Also, at the press conference will be co-main heavyweights Ben Rothwell and Todd Duffee, along with BKFC president David Feldman.

BKFC 56 takes place Saturday, Dec. 2 at Maverik Center in Salt Lake City. The main card airs on FITE and the BKFC App.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie