Video of Bill Belichick's reactions to Patriots' touchdowns vs. Jets is hilarious

This supercut of Belichick's reactions to Pats' TDs vs. Jets is gold originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick is perfectly fine with his players celebrating during games. In fact, he encourages it. Just don't expect him to join the party.

The New England Patriots head coach watched his team hang 54 points on the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Sunday in a 41-point rout.

That's about all he did, too. NFL Films compiled a supercut of Belichick's "reactions" to the Patriots' seven touchdowns against New York, and it's pretty spectacular.

We've seen similar (non) reaction videos from Belichick before -- he's been (not) celebrating touchdowns for the better part of two decades -- but this is one of the best.

This video also features a cool mic'd up moment of Belichick congratulating rookie quarterback Mac Jones while telling backup Brian Hoyer to replace him in the fourth quarter.

"Nice job. You're done," Belichick says to Jones, before turning to Hoyer: "You're up, Brian."

But the best part comes at the end, when Belichick finally breaks his silence late in the game by turning to special teams coordinator Cam Achord and observing, "We only punted once, right?"

There's a good chance Belichick celebrated that punt more than he did New England's touchdowns.

The Patriots travel to the West Coast this week to battle Justin Herbert and the 4-2 Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.