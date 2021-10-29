This video of Bill Belichick mic'd up in Patriots vs. Jets game is fantastic

This video of Bill Belichick mic'd up in Patriots-Jets game is fantastic originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots absolutely destroyed the New York Jets last week, beating their rivals 54-13 at Gillette Stadium to again sweep the season series.

The result extended the Patriots' win streak over the Jets to 12 games -- a run that dates back to 2016.

There were plenty of exciting highlights to come out of the Patriots' blowout victory, including a cool video the team released Thursday night of head coach Bill Belichick mic'd up throughout the game.

Among the highlights of the footage are Belichick's comments on a N'Keal Harry reception, the pass rush, punting only once all day and much more.

Check it out below:

BB was mic'd up for last week's win. pic.twitter.com/S2iSuwQoZA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 29, 2021

The Patriots should have a much tougher matchup in Week 8 when they travel to Los Angeles to play the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. New England's offense, led by rookie quarterback Mac Jones, will need to give another excellent performance to keep up with the Chargers' high-powered passing attack.