Video: Bellator Champions Series: Paris ceremonial weigh-ins, faceoffs live stream (noon ET)
Bellator Champions Series: Paris ceremonial fighter weigh-ins take place Thursday, and you can catch a live video stream of the proceedings here on MMA Junkie at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
The weigh-ins take place at Accor Arena in Paris, which hosts Friday’s event (Max, MMA Junkie).
A bantamweight championship fight headlines the event as Patchy Mix (19-1) will look to notch his first title defense in a rematch against Magomed Magomedov (20-3). In the co-main event, French superstar Cedric Doumbe (5-1) takes on Jaleel Willis (16-5).
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event page for Bellator Champions Series: Paris.