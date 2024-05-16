Video: Bellator Champions Series: Paris ceremonial weigh-ins, faceoffs live stream (noon ET)

Bellator Champions Series: Paris ceremonial fighter weigh-ins take place Thursday, and you can catch a live video stream of the proceedings here on MMA Junkie at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at Accor Arena in Paris, which hosts Friday’s event (Max, MMA Junkie).

A bantamweight championship fight headlines the event as Patchy Mix (19-1) will look to notch his first title defense in a rematch against Magomed Magomedov (20-3). In the co-main event, French superstar Cedric Doumbe (5-1) takes on Jaleel Willis (16-5).

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event page for Bellator Champions Series: Paris.

