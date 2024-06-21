Video: Bellator Champions Series: Dublin ceremonial weigh-ins, faceoffs live stream

https://www.youtube.com/live/0mYuqLxnWUo

Bellator Champions Series: Dublin ceremonial fighter weigh-ins take place Friday, and you can catch a live video stream of the proceedings here on MMA Junkie at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at 3Arena in Dublin, which hosts Saturday’s event (Max).

A welterweight championship fight headlines the event. Champion Jason Jackson (18-4) will put his title on the line for the first time when he takes on unbeaten challenger Ramazan Kuramagomedov (12-0). In the co-feature, Cage Warriors interim featherweight champion Paul Hughes (11-1) makes his way to Bellator to take on Bobby King (12-6).

Check out the proceedings from Ireland in the video above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event page for Bellator Champions Series: Paris.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie