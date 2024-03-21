Video: Bellator Champions Series: Belfast ceremonial weigh-ins, faceoffs live stream (2 p.m. ET)

https://www.youtube.com/live/VI4lvr1ruGo?si=GcDGReRn_X3UpalD

Bellator Champions Series: Belfast ceremonial fighter weigh-ins take place Thursday, and you can catch a live video stream of the proceedings here on MMA Junkie at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place in Belfast Northern Ireland, where Bellator Champions Series: Belfast takes place Friday at SSE Arena. The main card streams on Max after prelims on MMA Junkie.

Two title fights are on the docket as in the main event, Corey Anderson (17-6) and Karl Moore (12-2) meet for the vacant Bellator light heavyweight title. In the co-main event, featherweight champion Patricio Freire (34-7) will look to notch his second title defense against Jeremy Kennedy (19-3).

