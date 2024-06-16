Advertisement

Video: Bellator champ Cris Cyborg scores KO in latest boxing match

mma junkie staff
·5 min read

Cris Cyborg continued to blitz through opponents in her transition to boxing Saturday with another big finish.

The former UFC and current Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cyborg (27-2 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) took on the unheralded and seemingly overmatched Aria Wild in London, and the power that been a cornerstone of her career was once again on display.

Cyborg, 38, landed a clean shot in the second round of the contest, and Wild crashed to the canvas.

Check out the replay of the stoppage below (via X):

Prior to her victory, Cyborg told MMA Junkie Radio she intended to return to MMA this year for either a super fight with two-time PFL champion Larissa Pacheco, or a potential Bellator title defense against top contender Leah McCourt.

A potential boxing match with Claressa Shields has also been a constant subject of discussion, too, and Cyborg once again sent a message to the undefeated Olympic gold medalist (via X):

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 016

Share this

image

gallery

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 066

Share this

image

gallery

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 054

Share this

image

gallery

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 014

Share this

image

gallery

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 056

Share this

image

gallery

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 024

Share this

image

gallery

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 018

Share this

image

gallery

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 034

Share this

image

gallery

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 026

Share this

image

gallery

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 028

Share this

image

gallery

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 023

Share this

image

gallery

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 031

Share this

image

gallery

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 029

Share this

image

gallery

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 009

Share this

image

gallery

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 039

Share this

image

gallery

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 063

Share this

image

gallery

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 041

Share this

image

gallery

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 050

Share this

image

gallery

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 001

Share this

image

gallery

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 064

Share this

image

gallery

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 062

Share this

image

gallery

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 047

Cris Cyborg

Share this

image

gallery

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 043

Cris Cybor

Share this

image

gallery

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 060

Share this

image

gallery

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 022

Share this

image

gallery

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 019

Share this

image

gallery

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie