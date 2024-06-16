Video: Bellator champ Cris Cyborg scores KO in latest boxing match

Cris Cyborg continued to blitz through opponents in her transition to boxing Saturday with another big finish.

The former UFC and current Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cyborg (27-2 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) took on the unheralded and seemingly overmatched Aria Wild in London, and the power that been a cornerstone of her career was once again on display.

Cyborg, 38, landed a clean shot in the second round of the contest, and Wild crashed to the canvas.

Check out the replay of the stoppage below (via X):

🇧🇷🥊 @criscyborg getting it DONE in the second round of her boxing bout in London! 🎥 via/@CryptoFightWeek pic.twitter.com/PHzzM6YcmX — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 15, 2024

Prior to her victory, Cyborg told MMA Junkie Radio she intended to return to MMA this year for either a super fight with two-time PFL champion Larissa Pacheco, or a potential Bellator title defense against top contender Leah McCourt.

A potential boxing match with Claressa Shields has also been a constant subject of discussion, too, and Cyborg once again sent a message to the undefeated Olympic gold medalist (via X):

4-0 and I’ve already got more KO’s than Claressa Shields who’s had about 100 boxing fights 😂 pic.twitter.com/eSZUBr8GKH — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) June 16, 2024

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 047

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 043

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie