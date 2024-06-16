Video: Bellator champ Cris Cyborg scores KO in latest boxing match
Cris Cyborg continued to blitz through opponents in her transition to boxing Saturday with another big finish.
The former UFC and current Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cyborg (27-2 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) took on the unheralded and seemingly overmatched Aria Wild in London, and the power that been a cornerstone of her career was once again on display.
Cyborg, 38, landed a clean shot in the second round of the contest, and Wild crashed to the canvas.
Check out the replay of the stoppage below (via X):
🇧🇷🥊 @criscyborg getting it DONE in the second round of her boxing bout in London!
🎥 via/@CryptoFightWeek pic.twitter.com/PHzzM6YcmX
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 15, 2024
Prior to her victory, Cyborg told MMA Junkie Radio she intended to return to MMA this year for either a super fight with two-time PFL champion Larissa Pacheco, or a potential Bellator title defense against top contender Leah McCourt.
A potential boxing match with Claressa Shields has also been a constant subject of discussion, too, and Cyborg once again sent a message to the undefeated Olympic gold medalist (via X):
4-0 and I’ve already got more KO’s than Claressa Shields who’s had about 100 boxing fights 😂 pic.twitter.com/eSZUBr8GKH
— CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) June 16, 2024
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 016
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 066
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 054
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 014
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 056
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 024
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 018
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 034
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 026
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 028
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 023
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 031
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 029
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 009
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 039
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 063
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 041
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 050
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 001
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 064
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 062
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 047
Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 043
Cris Cybor
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 060
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 022
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe 2 Bellator 279 019
