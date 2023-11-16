Video: Bellator 301 title fight faceoffs in Chicago

CHICAGO – The Bellator 301 fight card now is official following Thursday’s ceremonial weigh-in session.

Friday’s card, which takes place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, features two title fights and airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

Welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov (27-0 MMA, 8-0 BMMA) takes on challenger Jason Jackson (16-4 MMA, 7-1 BMMA) in the main event. In the co-feature, bantamweight champ Sergio Pettis (23-5 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) meets interim titleholder Patchy Mix (18-1 MMA, 7-1 BMMA) in a unification bout.

In addition, former lightweight champ Patricky Freire (25-11 MMA, 16-9 BMMA) fights Alexander Shabliy (23-3 MMA, 4-0 BMMA) in the semifinals of the lightweight grand prix, former featherweight champ A.J. McKee (20-1 MMA, 20-1 BMMA) takes on Sidney Outlaw (17-5 MMA, 5-2 BMMA) at lightweight, and bitter rivals Danny Sabatello (14-3 MMA, 4-2 BMMA) and Raufeon Stots (19-2 MMA, 7-1 BMMA) meet in a bantamweight rematch that could produce the next in line for the Pettis-Mix winner.

